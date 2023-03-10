Dalton

Industry veteran ROB DALTON's newly-launched radio airplay data company, SPINTEL, has entered into a licensing agreement with MEDIABASE. The platform provides analytical and management tools for visualizing and interpreting airplay data, aimed at benefitting promotion teams artists, managers, agents, buyers, and other areas of the music industry. Initially launched for Country and Christian labels, SPINTEL plans to rapidly expand into other formats.

The licensing agreement with SPINTEL will allow MEDIABASE subscribers to use MEDIABASE data in the SPINTEL platform, officially launching in the spring. It will use raw airplay data to calculate next best moves in navigating a song up an airplay chart. The data will reveal where stations most likely to add a single are located, and what stations are likely to increase play. Standard and relative song comparisons in the system will compare one song to another regardless of time frame, for instance, the growth trend of a current single to a growth trend of that artist’s last single. These are among the features the MVP level of SPINTEL will offer.

MEDIABASE Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “We are always looking for initiatives to increase client benefits. Now MEDIABASE’s unmatched radio airplay data will power SPINTEL’s analytics platform. The partnership propels understanding of music consumption across geographies and formats.”

SPINTEL founder DALTON added, “We are very excited to partner with MEDIABASE, the chart of record and the leading provider of airplay data. With this partnership in place, we are confident that our customers will be getting the most up to date and accurate information possible.”

For a demo, contact DALTON here.

