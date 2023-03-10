Lewis Largent (Photo: Atlantic Records)

LEWIS LARGENT was a popular alternative music MTV VJ and host of “120 MINUTES,” and prior to that, worked his way up the ranks at AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES in the 1980’s as a DJ and later as Music Director. LARGENT passed away following a long illness, according to VARIETY. He was 58.

In 1992, LARGENT left radio for MTV where he became VP/Music Programming and started hosting the show “120 MINUTES,” which aired on SUNDAY evenings. In 1999, LARGENT left MTV for ISLAND DEF JAM RECORDS, becoming VP/A&R where he stayed until 2004. He later went back to college, getting a BA in creative writing and later an MFA from SARAH LAWRENCE COLLEGE.

LARGENT is survived by his wife, ATLANTIC MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO JULIE GREENWALD, and their two children.

