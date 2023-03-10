Archival Recordings' Launching On WSM-A

A new weekly show, THE BLUEBIRD CAFÉ ARCHIVAL RECORDINGS, will launch on RYMAN HOSPITALITY's Country-Americana-Bluegrass WSM-A/NASHVILLE on APRIL 1st at 9a (CT). Over the past year, as part of THE BOB KINGSLEY ESTATE’s partnership with THE BLUEBIRD CAFÉ and NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) (NET NEWS 12/16/21), efforts have been made on a multi-year preservation project involving the audio recordings from THE BLUEBIRD CAFE across the venue’s 40-year history. The one-hour show will air as a lead-in to BOB KINGSLEY’S COUNTDOWN CLASSICS.

The show will originate from NAN & BOB KINGSLEY’s BLUESTEM STUDIOS on the campus of WEATHERFORD COLLEGE in WEATHEFORD, TX. Eligible students enrolled at the school will contribute to the show’s production. The program’s first season will include classic performances from songwriters including RHETT AKINS, KELLY ARCHER, MARC BEESON, ADAM HAMBRICK and many more.

BLUEBIRD CAFE’s GM ERIKA WOLLAM NICHOLS said, “We are so grateful for NAN’s support of our efforts to not only preserve THE BLUEBIRD CAFE’s audio archives, but bring them to listeners. These shows, archivally recorded over the 40-year history of the venue, illustrate a touchstone in the history of NASHVILLE music and the amazing songwriters who have called THE BLUEBIRD home throughout the years. We also send a special thank you to SHANNON LYNN, who is tirelessly transferring these programs to digital formats. We could not do this without his passionate support.”

NAN KINGSLEY added, “BOB loved and supported the NASHVILLE songwriting community. When we announced the BOB KINGSLEY ESTATE’s support of NSAI and THE BLUEBIRD CAFE last year, it was fitting that the bulk of the efforts centered on the preservation of THE BLUEBIRD’s vast audio archive. Now, with support Dr. TOD FARMER and the WEATHERFORD COLLEGE team, [COUNTRY TOP 40 host] FITZ and [Dir./Content & Programming] JP TINNELL at WSM radio, listeners around the world will be able to listen to these classic performances. I could not be more thrilled to see this come together.”

« see more Net News