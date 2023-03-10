One-Year Anniversary

PODBEAN's “Fighting For UKRAINE: On The Ground With YURIY MATSARSKY' podcast has officially marked one year. Produced by STEVIE MANNS and hosted by MATSARSKY, who was working as a radio journalist when RUSSIA invaded the country. YURIY’s depiction of the world around him offers an authentic, emotional peek inside the lives of UKRAINIAN civilians, many of whom traded their day jobs to become soldiers and fight for the country they love.

With over 130 episodes, “Fighting For UKRAINE” debuted on MARCH 9th, 2022 featuring short, regular dispatches from the frontline. Host MATSARSKY is also a soldier fighting for his native country. Regular listeners come to realize that when the podcast is absent of new episodes for a few days, it’s because YURIY has been sent to a new location to fight.

Producer MANNS said on the anniversary, "YURIY is doing something truly unique. The quality of his storytelling and level of realness from the trenches is as compelling as it is human. When the war is over, hopefully sooner rather than later, he wants to tell stories about the rebuilding of his country.”

Added PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU, “YURIY’s courageous work and captivating storytelling on the frontlines is authentic. The service he provides by sharing daily updates to the rest of the world while under immense pressure and danger, exudes an undefinable bravery that deserves the utmost respect and recognition. PODBEAN is proud to be the hosting sponsor for the ‘Fighting For UKRAINE’ podcast.”

To donate to YURIY’s efforts, go here.

