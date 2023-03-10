Robby Bridges Celebrates Three Decades In Radio

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Rock WWZY-WBHX/LONG BRANCH, NJ, VP Programming and morning co-host ROBBY BRIDGES recently celebrated his 30-year anniversary in radio.

BRIDGES began his career while in grade school as a programming assistant and self-described “production dub monkey” in MARCH, 1993 at PROVIDENCE oldies outlet WWBB (B101), then owned by WILKS SCHWARTZ BROADCASTING, now iHEARTMEDIA. While there, he honed his skills first doing Alternative and then Jazz at crosstown WELH and the first of three stints at New London, CT Top 40 WQGN (Q105).

BRIDGES started at CBS RADIO Adult Hits/Oldies WODS/BOSTON, then Top 40 WFHN (FUN 107)/NEW BEDFORD, MA, on to nights at Top 40 WPRO (92 PRO FM)/PROVIDENCE for a year and overnights and weekends simultaneously for then-CLEAR CHANNEL Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA and Z100/NEW YORK.

Stints in PROVIDENCE, BOSTON, BRIDGEPORT, CT followed with BRIDGES stint at WEBE in 2008 began a 10-year relationship with CUMULUS MEDIA, eventually programming the station before serving as air talent/APD at WPLJ/NEW YORK, Director Of FM Programming for DETROIT, PD of WFAS/WESTCHESTER, NY, afternoons at Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS, nights on WESTWOOD ONE’s "Today’s Hits" format, guest host for “Backtrax USA” and a slot on the national programming “SWOT” team for Hot AC and Country. While on DETROIT AC WDVD, ROBBY began working with his longtime co-host and future wife ROCHELLE GAGNON, where “ROBBY & ROCHELLE” first debuted in PM drive.

ROBBY has run his own production company, BBOR, since 2002, working with clients including UNITED STATIONS and FULL POWER RADIO, doing voiceover, and creating syndicated products. He’s also been a television host seen on WSBE/PROVIDENCE, WTNH/NEW HAVEN and NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC TELEVISION

Said ROBBY, “I still love it. I’ve never lost the passion for radio, only thing that’s changed is, I was always the young kid in the room and now, not so often. I’ve been blessed to work with and be both mentored and coached by many of the most incredible people in our business and I couldn’t be more grateful and humbled at my run. The best part today is working with ROCHELLE and laughing all morning!”

