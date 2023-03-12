Simon (Photo: LinkedIn)

LAUREN SIMON joins BRENTWOOD, TN-based GREEN HILL MUSIC as Mgr./Digital Streaming. She previously spent three and a half years at CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP, where she was Mgr./Commercial Partnerships. Before that, she spent four years at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, the last three of those as Promotions Coord. at THE VALORY MUSIC CO.

Prior to that, she was Global Royalty Coord. at SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING.

