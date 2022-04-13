Richards

RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Country WQMX/AKRON, OH MD/midday host CHERISE RICHARDS has added APD stripes. She was promoted to MD last APRIL from the night host slot (NET NEWS 4/13/22).

RICHARDS, a Northeast OHIO native, has been in radio in CLEVELAND and AKRON since 2006 as an on-air personality and traffic reporter and in promotions. She joined RUBBER CITY in 2013 as a weekend and fill-in on-air talent at WQMX and sister WONE, and provided traffic updates for all four RUBBER CITY stations, then was promoted to evenings in 2015.

