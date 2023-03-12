March 8-10, 2024

As the 10th anniversary COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C) FESTIVAL in LONDON, DUBLIN and GLASGOW wound down YESTERDAY (3/12), dates were announced for the 2024 edition. It has been set for MARCH 8-10 at the O2 in LONDON and the OVO HYDRO in GLASGOW. But instead of staging its third show at DUBLIN's 2ARENA as in previous years, the festival will instead move to NORTHERN IRELAND, taking place at SSE ARENA in BELFAST in 2024.

Early bird tickets go on sale FRIDAY (3/17). The lineup will be announced later in the year. This year's headliners were THOMAS RHETT, LADY Z and ZAC BROWN BAND.

