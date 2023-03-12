Kelly Launching New Podcast

WTOD-HD2 (PARTY 103.3)/TOLEDO, OH PD JOSH KELLY is exiting the station to launch a new Podcast, A PLACE TO START - [A MENTAL HEALTH & LIFESTYLE PODCAST].

KELLY said, "My philosophy in broadcasting has always been to be completely transparent. But what I am asking myself to do in this Podcast is so far beyond anything I have ever done." He added, "I am forcing myself to be more self aware than I have ever been. I'm forcing myself to get in touch with every feeling, with every emotion, to completely open myself up and talk about things I have never told anyone before. I'm going to shine a light into the darkest areas of my life as someone who suffers from severe depression. I'm also going to be talking to different people from throughout my life and hear their struggles with dealing with someone with mental illness. The conversations will be raw, genuine, and authentic as we break down this important topic from the inside out."

For information on the Podcast reach out to: podcast@joshkellyproject.com or Call/Text: (567) 393-8875.

