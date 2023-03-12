Lewis

Voiceover and station branding talent JAMIE SARA LEWIS has added E RADIO NETWORK's Country KIKT (93.5 THE COYOTE)/GREENVILLE, TX to her station roster.

PD DANIEL STARKS said, "We loved JAMIE SARA LEWIS the moment we heard her demo. Young, fun and feisty, she’s on point for what we are trying to achieve here in TEXAS. Our listeners absolutely love her voice, too!”

LEWIS is represented by RICKY MEYER at ATLAS TALENT AGENCY/NYC-LA, and managed by JACK HOSSENLOPP and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP (hoss@hossmgmt.com, (646)300-0037).

