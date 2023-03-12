-
Jamie Sara Lewis Adds KIKT (93.5 The Coyote)/Greenville, TX To Roster Of Stations
by Charese Frugé
March 13, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Voiceover and station branding talent JAMIE SARA LEWIS has added E RADIO NETWORK's Country KIKT (93.5 THE COYOTE)/GREENVILLE, TX to her station roster.
PD DANIEL STARKS said, "We loved JAMIE SARA LEWIS the moment we heard her demo. Young, fun and feisty, she’s on point for what we are trying to achieve here in TEXAS. Our listeners absolutely love her voice, too!”
LEWIS is represented by RICKY MEYER at ATLAS TALENT AGENCY/NYC-LA, and managed by JACK HOSSENLOPP and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP (hoss@hossmgmt.com, (646)300-0037).