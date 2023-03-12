B. Jeffrey Grant-Clark

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends, and former colleagues of the longtime music industry exec. B. (BENJAMIN) JEFFREY GRANT-CLARK who recently (3/3) died at 71 years old. Funeral services were held SATURDAY (3/11) at ALLEN MEMORIAL CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST IN MOUNT VERNON, NY. Most recently he served as the churches Associate Pastor and Minister of Music.

GRANT-CLARK worked for two decades as VERITY RECORDS-RCA INSPIRATION VP/Radio Promotions & Artist Relations. His life’s resume also included WARNER/REPRISE RECORDS Northeast Regional/Promotions, air personality at WUFO/BUFFALO, and he co-wrote the book- FACES OF PRAISE!: Photos and Gospel Inspirations to Encourage and Uplift.

Those in attendance at the funeral included Gospel artist’s DONNIE MCCLURKIN, KIRK FRANKIN, MAURETTE-BROWN-CLARK, JONATHAN NELSON, and many others.

GRANT-CLARK is survived by his wife ANNETTE CLARK. His final resting place is at KENSICO CEMETERY In VALHALLA, NY.

