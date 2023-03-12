Tyler

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS MEDIA R&B KMJK (107.3 KC's HIP HOP & R&B)/KANSAS CITY and "THE MORNING WAKE UP" With SEAN TYLER & TASHA MACK have parted ways.

TYLER posted on social media, "What's missing from this photo...ME! As of MONDAY 3/6 I was FRANK CLARK'd by 107-3 KC and CUMULUS MEDIA. My contract was not renewed making me a free agent once again. As always I thank each and everyone of you who tuned in every morning, or whenever you decided to pop in. You will probably be seeing more of me around town, so get ready for the shenanigans. Love you all! #thankyou #businessdecisions."

