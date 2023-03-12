The Weeknd (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

The CANADIAN ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS AND SCIENCES (CARAS) hosted the 2023 JUNO Opening Night Awards at the EDMONTON CONVENTION CENTRE SATURDAY night (3/11). THE WEEKND took the night’s top spot with four awards: Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

THE WEEKND has now won 21 JUNO awards in just a decade, surpassing CELINE DION and tying with BRYAN ADAMS as the second most decorated JUNO AWARD winner of all time. If he wins any of the awards he is nominated for on MONDAY night's broadcast (3/13), (TIKTOK JUNO Fan Choice or Album of the Year), he will push past ADAMS and take over the spot, second only to CANADA’s ANNE MURRAY, who is the JUNOS’ most decorated artist with 25 awards.

The event was co-hosted by ALBERTA duo ANDREW PHUNG (CBC’s RUN THE BURBS and KIM’S CONVENIENCE) and ANGELINE TETTEH-WAYOE (CBC MUSIC’s THE BLOCK).

The ceremony included five performances and the presentation of 41 JUNO AWARDS, along with the WALT GREALIS Special Achievement Award and the MUSICOUNTS INSPIRED MINDS Ambassador Award Presented by CST FOUNDATION.

Click here for a full list of winners.

« see more Net News