New #1

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS on landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Going, Going Gone." It ascends to the top of the MEDIABASE chart after two weeks at #2, becoming his 15th consecutive chart-topping single. COMBS wrote the single with RAY FULCHER and JAMES McNAIR, and it impacted Country radio last OCTOBER.

In the chart's top 5, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Rock And A Hard Place" rises 3-2, LAINEY WILSON's "Heart Like A Truck" moves up 4-3, JASON ALDEAN's "That's What Tequila Does" ascends 6-4 and MORGAN WALLEN's "Thought You Should Know" dips to #5 after two weeks at the top of the chart. New to the top 10 this week is DIERKS BENTLEY's "Gold," which rises from #11.

