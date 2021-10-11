Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley, Metro Boomin Hold Top 2 Slots; SZA Top 3; Chris Brown Top 10

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot with "Flowers" for a 4th week

* METRO BOOMIN remains in the runner-up position with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

* SZA is now top 3 with "Kill Bill," up 4*-3* and +1552 spins

* RAYE is up 778 spins while moving 9*-8* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE

* CHRIS BROWN has another top 10 hit as "Under The Influence" moves 11*-10*

* COI LERAY goes top 15, up 16*-12* with "Players," and is +556 spins*

* THE KID LAROI enters the top 15, up 18*-14* with "Love Again" and +357 spins

* SABRINA CARPENTER also goes top 15 with "Nonsense," up 19*-15*

* LATTO goes top 20, up 22*-18* with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA, up 828 spins

* MIGUEL also goes top 20, up 24*-19* "Sure Thing" and is up 1620 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS Ft. ICE SPICE is up over 1000 spins and moves 26*-22* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 1173 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN surges into the top 25, up 32*-25* with "Last Night," up 688 spins

* MILEY CYRUS has the top debut, entering at 33* with "River" with 993 spins

* JAX debuts at 36* with "Cinderella Snapped," up 571 spins

Rhythmic: Coi Leray New #1; Raye/070 Shake Top 5; Metro Boomin/Future/Chris Brown Top 10

* COI LERAY takes the top spot with "Players," moving 3*-1* and is +367 spins

* RAYE is top 5, up 6*-5* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, at +249 spins

* METRO BOOMIN now has two in the top 10 as "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)," featuring FUTURE & CHRIS BROWN, goes 11*-9*, at +170 spins

* LATTO is up another 500 spins this week and moves 15*-13* with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA

* PINKPANTHERESS Ft. ICE SPICE also goes top 15, up 18*-14* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," at +616 spins

* LIZZO is the third entry to the top 15, up 16*-15* with "Special," featuring SZA, and +315 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 20 as "Forever (2022)," featuring FRIDAYY is up 21*-19* and +215 spins

* ICE SPICE jumps 29*-23* with "In Ha Mood" and is +390 spins

* NICKI MINAJ posts the lone debut, a strong one, at 33* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and is up 632 spins

Urban: Chris Brown Holds Top Spot; Coi Leray Top 5; SZA 'Bill', Lola Brooke Top 10

* CHRIS BROWN remains on top for a 3rd week with "Under The Influence"

* FINESSE2TYMES is +741 spins, moving 5*-4* with "Back End" and +741 spins

* COI LERAY is now top 5 at Urban, as "Players" moves 6*-5* at +531 spins

* SZA enters the top 10 with "Kill Bill," up 12*-9* and +269 spins

* LOLA BROOKE also hits the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 258 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 15 at Urban as "Forever (2022)," featuring FRIDAYY, rising 17*-13* and +409 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 15 as well with "Spin Bout U," up 18*-14* and +399 spins

* GLORILLA hits the top 20 with "Internet Trolls," moving 22*-20* and +285 spins

* ELLA MAI vaults 39*-28* with "This Is," up 507 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH has the top debut at 34* with "Love For The Streets" at +393 spins

* WANMOR enters at 35* with "MINE," up 215 spins

* METRO BOOMIN debuts at 36* with "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)," featuring FUTURE & CHRIS BROWN

* LIL DONALD enters at 37* with "Se7en Rules"

* CUHDEEJAH debuts at #38 with "Blue Racks," featuring BLUEFACE

* VICTONY comes on at 39* with "Soweto," featuring TEMPOE, up 165 spins

Hot AC: Miley Holds Top Spot; Stephen Sanchez Top 5; The Kid Laroi Top 15; Pink, Niall Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Flowers," up in spins again

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ goes top 5 with "Until I Found You," up 6*-5* and is +144 spins

* LADY GAGA goes 10*-9* with "Bloody Mary," and is up 478 spins

* METRO BOOMIN is just outside the top 10, up 12*-11* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, and is +304 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes top 15 with "Love Again," up 16*-15*

* PINK enters the top 20, rising 23*-18* with "TRUSTFALL," up 517 spins

* NIALL HORAN goes top 20, up 24*-19* with "Heaven," up 533 spins

* JASON MRAZ jumps 26*-22* with "I Feel Like Dancing," up 375 spins

* BEBE REXHA leaps 32*-26* with "Heart Wants What It Wants," and is up 262 spins

* SHINEDOWN debuts at 37* with "A Symptom Of Being Human," up 132 spins

* CIAN DUCROT enters at 40* with "I'll Be Waiting"

Active Rock: Linkin Park New #1; Hardy Runner Up; Shinedown, Papa Roach Rising; Godsmack Top 15

* LINKIN PARK take over the top spot with "Lost," moving 2*-1* and are +126 spins

* HARDY moves into the runner-up spot, climbing 4*-2* with "JACK," at +83 spins

* SHINEDOWN are up 207 spins as "Dead Don't Die" goes 5*-4*

* PAPA ROACH is nearing the top 10, up 14*-11* with "Cut The Line," up 175 spins

* GODSMACK surges into the top 15 with "Soul On Fire," up 20*-14* and +405 spins

* THE HU go top 20, up 23*-18* with "This Is Mongol," up 145 spins

* MUSE also enter the top 20 with "Kill Or Be Killed," moving 24*-20* and +85 spins

* JELLY ROLL are the top debut at 34* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 183 spins

* PISTOLS AT DAWN debut at 36* with "Under The Surface"

* WHITE REAPER debuts at 39* with "Fog Machine"

Alternative: Linkin Park Scores Dual Chart Topper; Half Alive Top 10; Gorillaz Rising; Revivalists, Depeche Mode Top 15

* LINKIN PARK score a dual #1 at Active Rock and Alternative as "Lost" moves 2*-1* at +182 spins

* HALF ALIVE go top 10, up 11*-9* with "Did I Make You Up?," at +130 spins

* GORILLAZ are near the top 10, moving 14*-11* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN, and +253 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS are top 15, up 16*-13* with "Kid," up 171 spins

* DEPECHE MODE also go top 15, rising 18*-15* with "Ghosts Again," up 99 spins

* BEABADOOBEE goes top 20, up 24*-19* with "The Perfect Pair," up 174 spins

* YOUNG THE GIANT rises 23*-20* and also into the top 20 with "The Walk Home," up 79 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN score a big debut at 24* with "DUMMY," up 420 spins

* CHVRCHES score a 36*-26* with "Over," up 223 spins

* DIRTY HEADS leap 35*-27* with "Rescue Me," up 177 spins

* D4VD debuts at 40* with "Here With Me"

Triple A: Death Cab New #1; The National Runner Up; Lone Bellow Top 5; Revivalists Top 10

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Pepper"

* THE NATIONAL are the new runner up, up 4*-2* with "Tropic Morning News"

* LONE BELLOW goes top 5, up 8*-5* with "Honey" at +43 spins

* DEPECHE MODE moves 10*-7* with "Ghosts Again," up 63 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS enter the top 10, rising 13*-10* with "Kid," up 92 spins

* BECK surges into the top 15, moving 16*-12* with "Thinking About You"

* NOAH KAHAN vaults 23*-13* and into the top 15 with "Homesick," up 80 spins

* THE HEAVY HEAVY also leap into the top 15, jumping to #14 with "Go Down River"

* INHALER go top 20, up 22*-18* with "Love Will Get You There"

* NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS debut at 26* with "Easy Now"

* BOYGENIUS enters at 29* with "Not Strong Enough"

