Tour Set

DRAKE has unveiled details for his 2023 "IT'S ALL A BLUR" tour with 21 SAVAGE. The 29-date arena tour features stops in CHICAGO, BOSTON, NEW YORK, MIAMI, LOS ANGELES, and more before finishing up in GLENDALE, AZ on SEPTEMBER 5.

DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE released their collaborative album, "HER LOSS," on NOVEMBER 4, 2022.

DRAKE's "IT'S ALL A BLUR" tour is his first headlining tour since 2018's "AUBREY & THE THREE MIGOS" tour.

« back to Net News