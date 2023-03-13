Dula (Photo: LinkedIn)

DISNEY ABC TELEVISION GROUP Digital Sales and Marketing Director TJ DULA has jpined HEARTMEDIA's RALEIGH-DURHAM cluster as SVP/Sales.

iHEARTMEDIA RALEIGH Pres. MICHAEL BURGER, to whom DULA will report, said, “We are ecstatic to have TJ join our team in RALEIGH. She is an impactful, results-driven leader who has fostered confidence, gained respect and accumulated wins throughout her career. She has vast media experience, and she is as incredible personally as she is professional. We are grateful to bring her onto our team. She will work closely the team and our clients to achieve some incredible feats.”

DULA, the former SOUTHEAST Region Digital Sales Dir. at RADIO ONE/INTERACTIVE ONE LOCAL and sales manager at WNCN-TV/RALEIGH, WVEC-TV/NORFOLK, and WLFL-TV-WRDC-TV/RALEIGH, said, “On the journey to success, you must be willing to take risks, start new initiatives and stretch to your full potential! I am thrilled to join one of the top media companies and even more excited to work with such a dynamic team.""

The cluster includes Top 40 WDCG (G105), Country WNCB (B93.9), Classic Rock WRDU, News-Talk WTKK, and Hip Hop WDCG-HD2-W237BZ-W236CA (95.3 THE BEAT).

« see more Net News