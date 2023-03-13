October 6-7

The COUNTRY THUNDER BRISTOL festival has added artists JELLY ROLL, RANDY HOUSER and more to its lineup, joining previously announced headliners ERIC CHURCH and BROOKS & DUNN (NET NEWS 11/1/22). The event is set for OCTOBER 6th and 7th at BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY in BRISTOL TN.

Also new to the main stage lineup are JACKDON DEAN, PARMALEE, CHASE MATTHEW, COOPER ALAN, MEGAN MORONEY and LAUREN WATKINS.

