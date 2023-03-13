Axe

GALAXY MEDIA PARTNERS Sports WTLW-A-WSGO-A-W249BC-W261AC (ESPN SYRACUSE)/SYRACUSE afternoon host BRENT AXE has exited the station, and the SYRACUSE POST-STANDARD/SYRACUSE.COM is reporting that AXE was axed because GALAXY Pres./CEO ED LEVINE thought AXE was "too negative" towards SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY sports.

LEVINE told the paper, "I had a problem with the content of the show. I’m an SU fan. I’m sorry, but I bleed Orange. I’m not going to apologize for that, and I think a fair reading of the Orange is appropriate." Noting that retiring SYRACUSE men's basketball coach JIM BOEHEIM is not only a personal friend but an investor in GALAXY, LEVINE added, "I would argue we’ve been tough on SU when the on-field or off-field events warrant it. I just think over the past six months it took a different tone and became overly dark and negative. I don’t think that’s what SYRACUSE fans want to hear." The station airs SYRACUSE sports game coverage under a multi-year deal; the school's football and basketball programs have performed poorly in recent years, and BOEHEIM, who LEVINE announced on FACEBOOK will be "appearing regularly" on "multiple" GALAXY platforms next season and "may even host his OWN sports talk show occasionally," has complained about AXE and callers to the show.

AXE, a columnist for SYRACUSE.COM who has hosted on the station since 2014, said, "I had a responsibility to give an honest, fair and thorough opinion to my audience.... the amount of interaction we received this season validated the desire of the audience to speak their mind in that forum. Based on the feedback I received from people through email, social media and out in the public, there wasn’t a lack of interest in the show."

