Top 10

Once again, promos for iHEARTRADIO were far and away the leader on MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for the tenth week of 2023 (MARCH 6-12), and PROGRESSIVE swapped places with UPSIDE to be this week's leading paid advertiser. SWIFFER and MATTRESS FIRM returned to the top 10 this week, with GRAINGER and MACY'S dropping out.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 90610 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 53167)

3. UPSIDE (#2; 50295)

4. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 46186)

5. BABBEL (#4; 40166)

6. CRICKET (#7; 29562)

7. INDEED (#6; 28882)

8. SWIFFER (#32); 28272)

9. MATTRESS FIRM (--; 26803)

10. BOOST MOBILE (#9; 25867)

