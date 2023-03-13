Binnie Media Raises Money

BINNIE MEDIA MAINE Adult Hits WFNK (107.5 FRANK), Country WTHT (99.9 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, ME, along with Adult Hits WBQX (106.9 FRANK) and Country WBYA (105.5 THE WOLF/ROCKLAND, ME, wrapped up their 18th annual CARES FOR KIDS radiothon SATURDAY, raising a grand total of $503,298 for the BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at MAINE MEDICAL CENTER.

BINNIE MEDIA VP Programming MICHAEL CZARNECKI commented, “To say I am proud of this team and our listeners is an understatement. I am continually impressed by them. This is such a great example of the power of local radio.”

WTHT PD CHRIS CLARE added, “I've always believed in the power of local radio and what it can do to bring a community together, and every year the team at THE WOLF uses that power to do amazing things for a world-class hospital and great cause. I could not be prouder of them and of the communities that answered the call. This is truly amazing.”

WFNK PD LEIF ERICKSON commented, “These three amazing on-air days were the culmination of weeks of hard work by our dedicated airstaff who get “local” like no one else in the market.”

Funding from these events have helped BBCH grow in many ways: from acquisition of specialized transport units designed specifically for children and premature (NICU) patients, to a critical expansion of the PEDIATRIC INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (PICU), to supplies like toys and games for patients through the hospital’s CHILD LIFE department, every dollar contributed has a direct benefit to local MAINE families.

This is the second of two major events held in support of BBCH. Last week WTHT (99.9 THE WOLF) raised $50,000 in two days with a special benefit concert at ERIK'S CHURCH in WINDHAM, ME, featuring Country artist JOE NICOLS.

