Schaffer (Photo: LinkedIn)

SPOTIFY's NASHVILLE Head of Artist & Label Partnerships, BRITTANY SCHAFFER, is departing to streamer to become Dean of NASHVILLE-based BELMONT UNIVERSITY's MIKE CURB COLLEGE OF ENTERTAIMMENT & MUSIC BUSINESS, effective MAY 1st. She has been with SPOTIFY since 2018, and previously was Senior Counsel at law firm LOEB & LOEB in NASHVILLE.

BILLBOARD broke the news of her new job this morning (3/13), noting that SCHAFFER will be the college's first female dean. She succeeds DOUG HOWARD, who retired last fall and, like SCHAFFER, had a successful career on MUSIC ROW prior to his shift to academia.

In her new role, SCHAFFER, "will be responsible for the college’s academic programs and student enrichment initiatives. She will serve approximately 100 faculty and staff and more than 2,700 students in CURB COLLEGE programs," according to BILLBOARD.

« see more Net News