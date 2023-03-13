Polito Vega

POLITO VEGA, the LATINO "King Of Radio," has passed away at the age of 84 in NEW JERSEY of natural causes.

HIPOLITO VEGAS TORRES was born in PONCE, PUERTO RICO in 1938 and moved to NEW YORK in 1959. POLITO eventually spnt 20 years in the #1 station, LA MEGA, known for his famous saying "Andando." Pioneer of radio, he had two successful segments called "Salsa Con Polito" on SATURDAYS and "CLASICOS SUNDAYS."

Although his dream was to be a singer, his career took him into radio. POLITO always had a cap on his head, a charismatic smile and always willing to talk about music. In an interview he admitted that the genre of music that gave him the most satisfaction was salsa.

His first radio show was "Fiesta Time" in 1960 with WEVD-A/NEW YORK, where he confessed that he was scared of talking live on radio, but with time, began to have more confidence in his abilities. Although there was a lot of salsa music in the streets, POLITO was the first to play a single on radio in 1960 that FANIA RECORDS founder JERRY MASUCCI presented to him. The song was JOHNNY PACHECO's "El Campeon," which later on opened the doors for all others.

POLITO's family sent a press release, and in it, was a special message for his followers: "For those of you that loved him, we ask that instead of suffering his loss, that you celebrate his legacy. POLITI continues to live in the music that he loved and shared, as well as the impact he left in the LATIN community. POLITO lived happiness, smiles and love. We would like for all his fans to live life to the fullest, as he did. We would also like to thank SBS' RAUL ALARCON and ALBERT RODRIGUEZ, along with everyone POLITO worked with for all the love during these years."

Instead of sending gifts, the family ask that you donate to the following foundations: ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION or BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY.

