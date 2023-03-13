Moving To Vox

Psychotherapist ESTHER PEREL is bringing her podcast "WHERE SHOULD WE BEGIN?" to VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. The show, which debuted in 2017, was previously with AUDIBLE and, later, SPOTIFY's GIMLET MEDIA. At VOX, PEREL will be moving this SUMMER to a year-round weekly schedule rather than seasons; MAGNIFICENT NOISE will continue to produce the show, and VOX will work with PEREL to possibly expand her contributions to other VOX properties like NEW YORK MAGAZINE and THE CUT along with live events.

“When I started WHERE SHOULD WE BEGIN?, I opened up the four walls of my office for the very first time and began a global public health campaign, specifically for relationships,” said PEREL. “As the podcast has grown, we’ve eagerly sought creative partners to help us bring the podcast to even broader audiences. We’re beyond excited to begin working with VOX MEDIA to bring new episodes to listeners every week -- and perhaps a few surprises outside of the feed too.”

"ESTHER brings a unique combination of talents to the podcast space: she informs us, entertains us, answers big questions that we've all had on our minds, and helps her listeners improve the relationships in their lives," said VOX MEDIA SVP/GM of Audio and Digital Video RAY CHAO. "She empowers us all to understand and navigate what it means to be human. We're beyond thrilled to bring ESTHER's influential voice to the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK."

