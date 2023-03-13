Shellie Hart

HUBBARD BROADCASTING AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE has inked SHELLIE HART to a multiyear contract.

KRWM Brand/Content Director CAT THOMAS said, “SHELLIE HART is a SEATTLE radio institution and we’re lucky to have such a smart, talented, and amazing air personality on WARM 106.9.”

Commented HART, "I am beyond excited as radio is my first love. A career that started in '85, now spans across five decades 'on the air' in SEATTLE, over 30 years 'sharing the workday' and radio has opened many doors including my 20+ years as fan engagement MC for our four times WNBA champions SEATTLE STORM and as the PA voice at LUMEN FIELD for OL REIGN. To continue this journey on WARM 106.9, surrounded and supported by a team of top-tier talent and programming on KRWM and our FM sister stations including MOVIN' 92.5... lucky me!

"Thank you CAT THOMAS, SCOTT MAHALICK, TRIP REEB and GINNY MORRIS for your commitment and continued support for this kid who grew up in the NORTHWEST with the goal to become a local 'big brand,' community-immersed radio talent. SEATTLE is home, and so is WARM 106.9."

« see more Net News