Beasley CTO Michael Cooney To Receive NAB 2023 Radio Engineering Achievement Award
by Perry Michael Simon
March 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM (PT)
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CTO MICHAEL COONEY will receive the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' 2023 Radio Engineering Achievement Award and NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL VP/Broadcast Technology H. DOUGLAS LUNG will receive the 2023 Television Engineering Achievement Award at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS APRIL 18th.
COONEY is a former chairman of the NAB's Radio Technology Committee and radio representative for the NAB FASTROAD Committee, and is a member of the NAB Automotive Initiative Committee and the BROADCAST TRAFFIC CONSORTIUM's Technical Committee.