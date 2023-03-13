Cooney

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CTO MICHAEL COONEY will receive the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' 2023 Radio Engineering Achievement Award and NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL VP/Broadcast Technology H. DOUGLAS LUNG will receive the 2023 Television Engineering Achievement Award at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS APRIL 18th.

COONEY is a former chairman of the NAB's Radio Technology Committee and radio representative for the NAB FASTROAD Committee, and is a member of the NAB Automotive Initiative Committee and the BROADCAST TRAFFIC CONSORTIUM's Technical Committee.

