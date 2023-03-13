Budget Proposal

President BIDEN's Fiscal Year 2024 budget, released last THURSDAY (3/9), included $575 million for the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING's FY 2026 advance appropriation, $60 million for public broadcasting's interconnection system and infrastructure, and $31 million for the DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION's Ready to Learn program for FY 2024.

The appropriation met with approval from the CPB, with Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON issuing a statement saying that the organization is “grateful for the President’s budget request, which provides meaningful support for public media, affirming its essential role in strengthening our nation’s civil society. The federal appropriation ensures universal access to free, high-quality, innovative, and diverse content that educates and enriches public dialogue.

“CPB funding maintains the essential infrastructure of our nation's emergency alert system, provides research-based and tested educational resources for our nation's youngest learners, and lifelong learning for all citizens, supports local journalism in every part of the country, and enhances the promotion of local arts and culture, generating economic activity in communities across the nation.

“With more than 70% of the appropriation going directly to 1,207 public radio and 357 public television stations across the country, public media is one of the last locally managed and operated media entities in a time of increased national media consolidation and ownership. Federal support is particularly important for rural and underserved communities where there are fewer -- and in some cases no other -- media options.

“Further, we appreciate the President’s recognition of the importance of modernizing and maintaining public media’s interconnection system and investing in shared infrastructure that will benefit all stations, and ultimately the American people. The $60 million requested in FY 2024 will continue necessary investments in the infrastructure that disseminates content across the public media system, including public safety and alerting messages, and will ensure current investments in digital technologies realize their full capacities.

“We look forward to working with the Administration and CONGRESS to ensure continued funding for a public media system that is a reflection of and is accessible to the American people.”

