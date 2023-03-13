Budget Request

The FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION submitted its Fiscal Year 2024 budget request to CONGRESS MONDAY (3/13), asking for $410,743,000 in budget authority from regulatory fee offsetting collections, a 5.3% increase from the 2023 appropriation. The COMMISSION is looking for $136,167,000 in budget authority for the spectrum auctions program, a 3% year-over-year increase, and is asking for 1,600 Full Time Equivalents (FTEs), the same as for 2023.

In making its request, the FCC said it was following six strategic goals for FY 2024, a "100 Percent" broadband policy to bring high-speed internet to all Americans, promotion of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, empowering consumers, enhancing public safety and national security, advancing the country's global competitiveness, and fostering operational excellence.

