Syndicated public affairs show "RADIO HEALTH JOURNAL" has a new host, with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS/ILLINOIS PUBLIC MEDIA Communications Manager and former SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' ILLINI RADIO GROUP/CHAMPAIGN, IL host ELIZABETH WESTFIELD replacing the retiring REED PENCE.

“This brilliant team of women would not be in these positions today if it weren’t for the strong females before our time who demanded a seat in front of the microphone or at the boardroom table,” said Executive Producer AMIRAH ZAVERI. “We’re thrilled to welcome ELIZABETH to the team and look forward to creating more opportunities for women and minorities in the media.”

The show, and its sister show VIEWPOINTS RADIO, are distributed by AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS.

