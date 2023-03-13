Companion Podcast

The audio arm of film and TV studio LIONSGATE is issuing its first companion podcast to a TV show. "ATTACKING JUSSIE" is LIONSGATE SOUND's partner podcast to the FOX NATION TV show "JUSSIE SMOLLETT: ANATOMY OF A HOAX." The podcast, like the TV series, is debuting TODAY (3/13). CHARLIE WEBSTER hosts the podcast version, which has released all six of its episodes at once.

LIONSGATE SOUND operator PILGRIM MEDIA GROUP CEO CRAIG PILIGIAN said, “As we began putting together the TV documentary, 'JUSSIE SMOLLETT: ANATOMY OF A HOAX,' it quickly became apparent that there was an opportunity to dig even deeper into this fascinating story through an extended first-hand account from the OSUNDAIRO brothers. “ATTACKING JUSSIE,” LIONSGATE SOUNDS’ first companion podcast, shines a light on the complex relationship between SMOLLETT and the OSUNDAIRO brothers and the surprising public response to the brothers in the wake of the hoax.”

« see more Net News