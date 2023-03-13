New Morning Show

AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA has a new morning show, with ESPN football sideline reporter TIFFANY BLACKMON, former ATLANTA FALCONS player and WIAT-TV (CBS 42)/BIRMINGHAM sports analyst MIKE JOHNSON, and "DUKES & BELL" producer BEAU MORGAN hosting "THE MORNING SHIFT ON 92.9 THE GAME" 6-9a (ET) starting later this month. Incumbent JOHN FRICKE will move to a new role with details to come.

“TIFFANY, MIKE and BEAU are going to offer a unique combination of perspectives on sports, culture, current events and day-to-day life that our listeners will find to be informative, entertaining and funny,” said Brand Mgr. MIKE CONTI. “They’ve quickly developed a chemistry that I think will lead to a fast-paced, fun, high-energy show each morning.”

“MIKE, BEAU and I have already had so much fun building this show together, and we can’t wait to get started,” said BLACKMON. “On a personal level, it is so special for me to co-host this morning show in my home state.”

“I am beyond excited to start this journey with 92.9 THE GAME and my incredible co-hosts TIFFANY and BEAU,” said JOHNSON, who will also appear on FALCONS pregame and postgame shows. “As a former FALCON and All American, I feel that I’ll be able to give listeners a unique insight in to the world of sports.”

MORGAN said, “It’s a dream come true to be able to speak with ATLANTA fans daily about my biggest passion in life: the teams I grew up loving.”

The new show's producer DYLAN MATHEWS will host a new show an hour before the main event, "THE HOMETOWN TAKE," weekdays 5-6a.





Blackmon, Johnson, Morgan







