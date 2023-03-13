Swap, Merger, Sale

JIM LOFTUS' JFLIV, LLC is swapping News-Talk WRSC-F (formerly WZWW)/BELLEFONTE, PA to MATT LIGHTNER's LIGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS LLC for Classic Country WPHB-A (BIGFOOT COUNTRY LEGENDS 103.7 and 104.3)/PHILLIPSBURG, PA and W282CV/STATE COLLEGE, PA plus a promissory note for $100,000 and time brokerage agreements before closing.

In another deal filed with the FCC, HEARTLAND MINISTRIES is merging with PENNYRILE CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY, with the latter being the surviving corporation. HEARTLAND's stations, Southern Gospel WVHM, Contemporary Christian WTRT (THRIVE FM), and WAAJ (ELEVATE 89.7 FM)/BENTON, KY and W206BB/MADISONVILLE, KY will be owned by PENNYRILE after the merger, and PENNYRILE will pay off up to $200,000 of HEARTLAND's promissory note owed to MURRAY BANK, with any excess used to pay off Executive Consultant fees owed to DARRELL G. GIBSON.

And RICHARD HERRING is selling K271BC/BURNET, TX to GERALD BENAVIDES for $30,000.

