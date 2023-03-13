Tyler Laporte

YOUR PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE has promoted Programming Assistant and midday host, TYLER LAPORTE, to APD while retaining his on-air duties.

LAPORTE stated “I’ve worked in a few different industries over the past 10 years, keeping one foot in with RADIO BONNAROO. My heart has always been in radio though – it really feels full circle to be back here at TMD, in my hometown doing what I love.”



LAPORTE began his career at WTMD as an intern in 2007 where he spent two years, moving up the ladder to weekends then MD/Afternoons. He did a stint at CO-SIGN in 2013 and became a permanent annual voice on RADIO BONNAROO from 2013 through COVID, and now returns back to the radio station where his career started.

PD CARRIE EVANS shared, “TYLER brought with him two decades worth of passion for both music and BALTIMORE when he returned to the TMD airwaves in 2022. His continued excitement for making new music discoveries, his enthusiasm for live shows and his rich history within the industry will no doubt help lead TMD’s programming team to new heights.”

