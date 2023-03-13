-
KUPL (98.7 The Bull)/Portland Adds 'Country Top 40 With Fitz'
by Perry Michael Simon
March 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM (PT)
SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" has added another affiliate, ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR.
“FITZ continues the BOB KINGLSLEY CT40 tradition of fun and keeps us rolling every week with the biggest hits in the country,” said KUPL APD/MD DANNY DWYER. “Our listeners love the behind-the-scenes stories and the road trip experience he shares with our audience.”
Find out more at skyviewnetworks.com/ct40 and contact SKYVIEW for affiliation at affiliation@skyviewsat.com.