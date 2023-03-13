On In Portland

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" has added another affiliate, ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR.

“FITZ continues the BOB KINGLSLEY CT40 tradition of fun and keeps us rolling every week with the biggest hits in the country,” said KUPL APD/MD DANNY DWYER. “Our listeners love the behind-the-scenes stories and the road trip experience he shares with our audience.”

Find out more at skyviewnetworks.com/ct40 and contact SKYVIEW for affiliation at affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

« see more Net News