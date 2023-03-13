Radiothon

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WTYB (MAGIC 103.9), Country WJCL (KIX 96), and Classic Rock WIXV (I-95)/SAVANNAH raised $101,678 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in their annual two-day radiothon MARCH 2nd and 3rd.

OM DJ RAX said, "It's always our pleasure every year to open up our airwaves for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. This year, CUMULUS SAVANNAH radio stations WIXV, WJCL, and WTYB joined forces to raise $101,678. We appreciate our listeners’ and sponsors’ tremendous generosity and definitely look forward to our radiothon coming up next year."





