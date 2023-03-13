30th Annual Pre-CRS Seminar

Country consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER (A&O&B) hosted its 30th annual pre-COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) session this morning (3/13) at the OMNI NASHVILLE. Speakers included the firm's BECKY BRENNER and KENNY JAY, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT's BEN HUTTO, GIRLILLA MARKETING's STEVIE ESCOTO, WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7) PENSACOLA, FL's TASKA ROCKETT-KING and WQLK (KICKS 96)/RICHMOND, IN's AMY DILLON.

BRENNER and JAY presented the annual ROADMAP, a study in Country music, smart speaker usage, contesting, the potential for fee-based commercial free radio streams, listeners' preferences, and more. The conclusions presented were based on a survey of County radio P1 users in both the U.S. and CANADA.

Among the highlights, concert tickets are giveaway gold, caller number nine is not a winning promotional strategy, and a strong 96% of survey respondents said they would advocate for their favorite station. Programmers were challenged to look for innovative ways to present new music without, "expanding their playlists by 100 records." Contact A&O&B for the complete ROADMAP study deck.

ESCOTO and ROCKETT-KING advised stations to keep their creative fresh and, when possible, use video for maximum social media effectiveness. Also, programming needs to be used as a tool for digital conversion, they said.

HARPETH 60/BMLG RECORDS' SHANE PROFITT and CHRIS JANSON performed their latest songs and mingled with attendees, the latter artist an unannounced surprise.

HUTTO spoke to branding and activation opportunities for talents suggesting drilling down to the smallest details of their life for partnership integration opportunities.

The seminar concluded with DILLON sharing details of a recent station promotion that moved the needle for ratings, social media and revenue.

