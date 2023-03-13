Barrett Presented With Platinum Plaques (Photo: Joel Denver)

This year's WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE luncheon at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, hosted by SVP/Radio and Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, began with the news that planned headliner CODY JOHNSON was sick and unable to attend, but WILLIAMS rounded up a stellar group of performers to entertain in his absence.

A surprise performance was a duet between Christian artist COLTON DIXON and GABBY BARRETT, performing for the first time live together DIXON's radio hit, "Build A Boat." Adjacent to BARRETT's performance, the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE team and WILLIAMS took the opportunity to present her with two platinum plaques, one for "Pick Me Up," and a seven times platinum plaque for "I Hope."

CHASE MATTHEW kicked off the showcase with a three-song set, including two new songs and his streaming hit, "County Line." AVERY ANNA performed four songs after MATTHEW, complete with a classic song medley she and her grandfather put together over the years combining JOHNNY CASH's "Ring Of Fire," RANDY TRAVIS's "For Ever And Ever, Amen," and WILLIE NELSON's "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You." She closed out her set with her TIKTOK hit, "Narcissist," which currently has more than 150 million streams.

The event wrapped up with a jammin' good time performance by IAN MUNSIK.

