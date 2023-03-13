Now On 92.5

HORIZON BROADCASTING GROUP has moved the FM translator simulcast of Sports KRCO-A (96.9 THE TICKET)/BEND, OR to K245BC/BEND as SPORTSRADIO 92.5 THE TICKET. The station also airs on KQAK-HD3 and streams online, with a lineup of shows from FOX SPORTS RADIO ajnd SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY, and PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS games.

"We are very excited that SPORTS RADIO 92.5 THE TICKET will now be a full market signal and more of our CENTRAL OREGON listeners will be able to tune into DAN PATRICK, COLIN COWHERD, RICH EISEN, FOX SPORTS programming and our play-by- play coverage of the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, OREGON STATE BEAVERS and PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS,” said Market Mgr./GSM GREG OBATA. “Our new signal covers all of BEND and REDMOND with crystal clear audio from a new tower location on AWBREY BUTTE. This is a game changer for the CENTRAL OREGON sports fans and we welcome them with open arms!”

