Promotes Two, Hires Two

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) is promoting EVAN PLAKE to Director/Partnerships and CHIRAG PATEL to Associate/Membership and has hired GREYSON ZENG as Community Manager and NICOLLE GUTIERREZ OSPINA as Executive Assistant and Accounts Administrator.

Commented A2IM President/CEO RICHARD JAMES BURGESS, "I am delighted to congratulate CHIRAG PATEL and EVAN PLAKE on their well-earned promotions, which reflect their commitment to excellence and to A2IM’s mission, I also welcome GREYSON ZENG in a newly created position for growth of the organization and NICOLLE GUTIERREZ OSPINA, who will support our mission through her critical administrative role.”

PLAKE, who was previously Sr. Manager/Membership, will oversee brand partnerships and creative collaborations across the organization's membership of leading independent labels and service providers.

PATEL co-founded THE ORANGE OCTOPUS RECORDS in INDIA. After moving to the U.S.,CHIRAG attended NYU before landing a position as the EA and Accounts Admin at A2IM.

ZENG is a music marketing strategist/producer with over 10 years of experience, supporting award-winning producers such as TRICKY STEWART, STERLING FOX and DASH BERLIN, from areas in music production to music marketing and artist development. As Community Manager at A2IM, he will support the organization in growing and curating its digital and in-person community.

OSPINA was most recently an Associate Business Manager for GOLD BUSINESS MANAGEMENT. She grew up listening to a variety of music such as salsa, vallenato and rock, due to the diverse taste of her COLOMBIAN parents.

« see more Net News