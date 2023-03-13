RaeLynn (Photo: Acacia Evans)

Country artist RAELYNN has signed with NASHVILLE-based THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY for exclusive representation in all areas of touring, film, TV, music, and private engagements. She continues to be represented by WORTMAN WORKS for management and publicity.

Company CEO BOB KINKEAD said, “My team and I are super excited to be representing RAELYNN. In my four decades of representing some of the greatest female artists in our industry, RAELYNN is one of those artist's that has already made a mark in our industry and will continue to shape and mold the future for females in Country music and other genres. I was completely blown away by RAELYNN’s, talent and her body of work. As singer, she has a very distinctive sound that delivers and keeps the listener engaged. As a songwriter, her lyrics and melodic tracks are truly amazing, powerful and inspirational. We can’t wait to see what the future brings."

Added RAELYNN, “I felt like I had known the team for a while upon our initial meeting. They have a unique ‘at home’ approach that I am looking for in this season of my career. Hey, and they love my new music. With a quick handshake and a drive down 40 East, my calendar already was filling up. We are excited for the future.”

