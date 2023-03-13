McGraw (Photo: Robby Klein)

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' TIM McGRAW and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week, rounding up 119 first week adds at MEDIABASE stations for "Standing Room Only." The song, written by CRAIG WISEMAN, TOMMY CECIL and PATRICK MURPHY, is the title track from McGRAW's 17th studio album, due later this year.

MORGAN WALLEN's dueling singles continue to be a story at Country radio this week as well. The REPUBLIC/MERCURY/BIG LOUD RECORDS artist has two of the top four most added singles, with "One Thing At A Time" adding 49 new stations (for a total of 131 on board), and "Last Night" picking up 24 new adds, bringing its total up to 73. Four other songs from WALLEN's new ONE THING AT A TIME album picked up one add apiece this week.

