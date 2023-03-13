First Round Of Performers Revealed

BLAKE SHELTON, CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KEITH URBAN, KELSEA BALLERINI and this year’s leading nominee, LAINEY WILSON, have been added as performers for the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, set for APRIL 2nd at the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX. They join previously announced performers CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KANE BROWN and his current duet partner, wife KATELYN BROWN.

As reported earlier, BALLERINI and KANE BROWN will host the show, which will air live on CBS beginning at 8p (ET). This year marks the first time the show has been held in a city other than NASHVILLE. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced soon.

