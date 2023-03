Alexandra Daddario Is 37 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY (3/16), to iHEARTMEDIA Dir./Regional Creative Services DAN PERSIGEHL, THE TELOS ALLIANCE’s PAUL KRIEGLER, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/TEAM WEA’s RAY MARINER, AUDACY RVPP and WZMX/HARTFORD PD DJ BUCK, PROMOSUITE’s ANDREW SMITH, WCRC/EFFINGHAM, IL PD BEAU RICHARDS, CHRISTIE BANKS VOICE WORKS' CHRISTIE BANKS, LA GRANGE COMMUNICATIONS Pres. SCOTT CASON, WEHM/LONG ISLAND’s GABRIELLE VAUGHN, CONTRABAND MUSIC GROUP's DEE ANN METZGER, JERRY RUBINO PROMOTIONS’ JERRY RUBINO, MONTICELLO MEDIA/CHARLOTTESVILLE OM REGAN KEITH, KSMG/SAN ANTONIO MD KATRINA CURTISS, SIRIUSXM’s MAGIC MATT ALAN, RATETHEMUSIC.COM’s AXL NEMETZ, ESPN RADIO NETWORKS’ DAVE ZASLOWSKY, former KMLE/PHOENIX’s JP ALLEN, former KPLX/DALLAS’ TREY MORGAN, AUDACY Chief Digital Officer JD CROWLEY, KIZN/BOISE PD CHRIS MATTHEWS, COX MEDIA/ATLANTA’s HEATHER TAYLOR, and to WLLD/TAMPA’s “BABS” LITTLETON.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (3/17), APPLE MUSIC and WQHT/NEW YORK's EBRO DARDEN, WMGK/PHILADELPHIA's DANNY OCEAN, BEASLEY/BOSTON VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA, WXKS/BOSTON APD/MD MIKEY V, NETTWERK MUSIC GROUP VP/Promotion NICK BEDDING, WNVZ-WPTE/NORFOLK PD NATALIA SONIAK, WMGS/WILKES-BARRE's JEFF NEAL, former North American Broadcasting Company VP/Programming & Operations HAL FISH, FISHER ENTERTAINMENT Pres. GLENN FISHER, KRWI/BAKERSFIELD’s EMILIO MARTINEZ, former KJLH/LOS ANGELES' GUY BLACK, AMERICA'S TALK RADIO NETWORKS' JON PATCH, WVBW/NORFOLK’s KRISTINA CARLYLE, former ENTERCOM National Production Dir. MATT HAEGER, WMN/WAR National Dir./Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH, and former AUDACY VP/Promotions and Experiences JOSH PEARLMAN.

