Former KOOV/COPPERAS COVE, TX morning host and longtime radio voice of COPPERAS COVE HIGH SCHOOL athletics JOE LOMBARDI died MARCH 9th in KILLEEN, TX at 75.

"BIG JOE," who joined KOOV in 1978, was a winner of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Air Personality of the Year award for small markets in 1992 and called COPPERAS COVE BULLDAWGS sports for 45 years.

Donations in lieu of flowers are being accepted for the JOE LOMBARDI Scholarship Fund of the COPPERAS COVE QUARTERBACK CLUB; a GOFUNDME page has been set up to help LOMBARDI's widow SHERRY with funeral expenses.

A celebration of life will be held at COPPERAS COVE HIGH SCHOOL on MARCH 20th at 7p (CT).

