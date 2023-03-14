Coletta

BMI has promoted VP/International Legal & Business Affairs JOHN COLETTA to SVP and Managing Dir./International. He will be based in NEW YORK and report to EVP/Licensing & Creative MIKE STEINBERG, who has added oversight of the International department. COLETTA is taking over duties temporarily held by VP/International Society Relations KAREN BUSE, who will work with COLETTA on key international issues.

Pres./CEO MIKE O'NEILL said, "JOHN is truly well positioned to take on this role. As our lead international lawyer, he has been integral to multiple strategic initiatives for the company and has established strong and trusted relationships with our sister societies around the world. I have no doubt that his extensive expertise in international relations paired with his deep knowledge of BMI, having started his career here, will make JOHN a powerful advocate for our worldwide creative community.

“As BMI continues to focus on global opportunities and maximizing international royalties for our affiliates, it makes perfect sense for our International team to integrate with our Licensing department, reporting to MIKE STEINBERG. I look forward to the great results from this partnership.

"I would like to thank KAREN for helping me manage things as we evaluated the future of our international team. I was thrilled that she agreed to return, on a temporary basis, to a full-time schedule to make sure we did not miss a beat, and I am grateful that KAREN will continue to work with us, advising BMI on key international issues."

