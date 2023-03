CMOs Ahoy

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU will stream a discussion with the founding partners and associates of CMO SYNDICATE, a group of Chief Marketing Officers offering advice for brands and businesses. "A Day in the Life of a CMO" will stream on MARCH 29th at noon (CT) and will be free for RAB members.

The panel will include DIRECT UPSIDE GROUP, LLC CEO and CMO SYNDICATE Founding Partner/CMO LISA BRATKOVICH; ACCOUNTABLE MEDIA President and CMO SYNDICATE Founding Partner/CMO LINA CALIA; and MINIFIESTAKE, LLC principal and CMO SYNDICATE Associate/CMO DAVID MINIFIE.

Bratkovich, Calia, Minifie



« see more Net News