EBONÉ ALMON's "THE PROFESSIONAL HOMEGIRL PODCAST" is moving to iHEARTMEDIA and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, starting MARCH 21st. The show will be posting new episodes on TUESDAYS under the new deal.

“Since 2019, my mission has been to amplify the voices of women of color. I wanted to normalize conversations within my community to humanize women, especially Black women, that took roads less traveled,” said ALMON. “Through this new partnership with THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, I hope to tell more compelling stories and create a space where women of color don’t have to look far to see themselves.”

