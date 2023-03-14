Eric Levin (Photo: LinkedIn)

ERIC LEVIN, WARNER MUSIC GROUP's longtime EVP/CFO, will retire from the company at the end of the year, it was reported by MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

LEVIN joined the company in 2014 after holding senior executive roles in the U.S. and CHINA. He was hired by former WMG CEO STEVE COOPER. During his tenure, WMG's annual revenues have doubled from $3bn to nearly $6bn.

He was a key part of the team that led WMG through its successful IPO in 2020.

Prior to WMG, LEVIN was a CFO at HBO (1988-2002), the SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST GROUP (2009-2011), and tech and manufacturing group ECOLAB (2012-2014).

The decision was made in an internal memo at WMG, with LEVIN stating, “Although I’m not leaving for many months yet, I will take this opportunity to applaud our amazing, hard-working finance team around the world.

“I’d also like to thank all the talented people I’ve met at WMG, and express my gratitude to everyone at ACCESS, as well as our Board."

LEVIN and WMG CEO ROBERT KYNCL -- who succeeded STEVE COOPER last JANUARY -- will conduct a search for a new CFO.

“Whoever takes this role will be very fortunate. I’m looking forward to helping set them up for another successful decade of growth," said LEVIN.

Added KYNCL: “At the right time, we’ll celebrate [ERIC’s] retirement. But for now, I’m very grateful he’s agreed to stay, help us find his successor, and ensure a smooth transition. We’ll be running a thorough search, speaking to candidates both internal and external.

“When he arrived at WMG in 2014, ERIC and his family had just moved from CHINA, and the music industry was at its nadir. He helped WMG return to growth and profitability, making important contributions to its long-term strategy and the funding of its global expansion and major acquisitions.

“He was an integral member of the team that led the IPO and, as I’ve seen firsthand, he’s been a highly effective ambassador for our company with investors. Along the way, he’s built a great team, and strengthened our fiscal discipline.

“Needless to say, ERIC will be leaving WMG in a much better place than when he joined it.”

