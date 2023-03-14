Oceans Calling 2023

JOHN MAYER, THE LUMINEERS, JACK JOHNSON and ALANIS MORISSETTE are the headliners for the 2023 inaugural OCEANS CALLING FESTIVAL, set for SEPTEMBER 29th through OCTOBER 1st at OCEAN CITY INLET BEACH on the OCEAN CITY, MD boardwalk. Also included the lineup for the three-day festival of over 40 artists across three stages are festival co-founders, partners and local artist O.A.R as well as WEEZER, INCUBUS, NOAH KAHAN, SHERYL CROW, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, and many more.

Tickets go on pre-sale THURSDAY (3/16) at 10a (ET) with a public on sale to follow with any remaining tickets. Go here for more line-up and on-sale information.

« see more Net News