PEARL RECORDS' GARTH BROOKS joined COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS and an overflowing room for MONDAY's (3/13) keynote, "A Conversation With GARTH BROOKS." The Country superstar, who has attended every CRS since 1989, reminisced on both career highlights and time spent at the convention.

BROOKS advised that there was no substitute for hard work and meeting people, commenting that as an industry, Country is fortunate to have a seminar that provides a meeting between "artists and the people that allow us to be artists." He further commented that new artists walking the halls and doing the legwork at CRS has not changed since 1989.

One of the Q&A's lighter notes found CURTIS pointing out that BROOKS never played the seminar's "New Faces Show" early in his career. When the list of 1990 "New Faces" artists was shown, BROOKS was quick to point out how many artists on that list were women, noting that no one tells a Country music story as well as a woman.

BROOKS, speaking of the success of "Friends In Low Places," said the song was originally recorded by MARK CHESNUTT but that artist's label did not intend to put it out as a single. BROOKS and his team had the song on hold, and CHESNUTT honored the hold, with BROOKS adding, "'Friends In Low Places' could have just as easily been MARK CHESNUTT."

